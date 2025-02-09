"Caitlin Clark is the STAR of Super Bowl Weekend" - WNBA fans amped over Fever ROTY's link-up with Giants $160,000,000 QB

Reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark is expected to be in attendance for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. She further hyped it up when she linked up with New York Giants legendary quarterback Eli Manning for an episode of the latter's podcast, which had fans all excited.

The Giants shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of the Indiana Fever All-Star with the $160 million worth Manning and his co-host Shaun O'Hara promoting an upcoming episode of The Eli Manning Show.

Fans no sooner shared their thoughts on it, taking to the post's comments section.

"Caitlin Clark is the STAR of Super Bowl Weekend," one fan wrote, expecting the presence of Caitlin Clark at the football spectacle.

"The fans wanted it. They got it," another user highlighted.

"I'll def be listening!" one fan wrote.

"Can't wait for this 1," a comment added.

"Three of the best players and people on this earth," a fan conveyed.

"Can she throw?" one asked of her football skills.

"Make her QB now," another said.

Caitlin Clark is a known football fan, with the three-peat Super Bowl-seeking Kansas Chiefs her favorite team. She caught the defending champs play the Houston Texans in their Divisional Round clash on Jan. 18, alongside pop superstar and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will take place on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kansas City is looking to win their fifth Super Bowl title and third straight while Philadelphia is out to get its second.

Caitlin Clark wishes former Iowa star to have a good game at Super Bowl LIX

Caitlin Clark is no doubt rooting for the Kansas City Chief at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in New Orleans but wishes fellow Iowa alum and now Philadelphia Eagles cornerback and punt returner Cooper DeJean to have a good game as well.

She shared this in an interview over FOX College Hoops prior to her Iowa jersey retirement earlier this week, saying:

"I always hope the best for people I know personally. I hope Cooper has a great game, but you know it's my Chiefs all day long."

DeJean played for the Hawkeye football squad from 2021 to 2023, around the same time that Caitlin Clark built her legend as a collegiate basketball star in Iowa. He was a unanimous All-American and was named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2023.

At the time of the interview, Clark said she was not yet sure on whether she would attend the Super Bowl at the Superdome or not. But regardless, she said would be rallying behind Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs as they go for a third straight Super Bowl title.

