Caitlin Clark Stats: How did Fever All-Star captain fare against Atlanta Dream? (July 11)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 12, 2025 00:50 GMT
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever hosted the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Clark and Co. hoped to end a two-game losing skid and tie the season series (2-2) against the Dream with a win. The All-Star captain played her second game coming off a groin injury that forced her to sit out for two weeks.

Clark opened the game with a nifty pass to Aliyah Boston that resulted in an open mid-range jumper. The point guard finished the first quarter with four points and two assists, but the Fever trailed 23-21.

Caitlin Clark started the second quarter but could not get any rhythm behind Jordin Canada’s stifling defense. She went 0-for-2 but contributed with three assists as the Fever entered halftime facing a 45-40 deficit.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Caitlin Clark5 1 5
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

