Caitlin Clark stats: How did Indiana Fever star perform against Sun (June 17) | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

After a sensational return to action over the weekend, Caitlin Clark once again suits up to help steer the Indiana Fever to victory in the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup. On Tuesday, the Fever are hosting the Connecticut Sun, a team that has defeated them earlier this season.

Heading into this game, Indiana holds a 3-1 record in the Commissioner's Cup while Connecticut has gone just 1-3. A win tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse helps the Fever maintain their position at the top of the Eastern Conference's in-season tournament standings, while also avenging an 85-83 loss that they absorbed on May 30.

Clark is certainly looking to replicate her prolific outing against the New York Liberty this past Saturday as she leads the Fever against the Sun in Commissioner's Cup action. CC, however, has not unleashed her full arsenal yet as she finished the first quarter with three points on 1-for-3 shooting from the field, along with two assists.

In the second quarter, Clark picked up her scoring by converting on two triples, a reverse layup, and a technical free throw. At the same time, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year continued to set up teammates like Kelsey Mitchell and Damiris Dantas for efficient scoring opportunities. After the first 20 minutes of action, Clark's stat line is 12 points, 5 assists, one rebound, and two steals.

