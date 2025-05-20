Caitlin Clark stats: How many points did Indiana Fever sophomore score vs Atlanta Dream? (May 20)

As the Indiana Fever play their second game of the season, fans will eagerly tune in to see Caitlin Clark stats. Now in her sophomore year in the WNBA, Clark is looking to outdo her sensational rookie performance. Indeed, some observers are speculating that she's the odds-on favorite to win MVP this year.

CC's quest for greatness in the 2025 regular season got off to a strong start when the Fever defeated the Chicago Sky 93-58 this past Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Clark finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

On Tuesday, the Fever found themselves once again in a home stand, this time against the Atlanta Dream. After the first 10 minutes of action, Clark had five points on 2-for-5 shooting (1-for-2 from deep). She also had four rebounds and four assists.

With the Fever trailing 31-23 at the end of the first quarter, Clark stepped up her scoring in the next stanza, doubling her field goal attempts to inspire more aggressiveness in her squad. At halftime, CC had 16 points on 5-for-10 shooting (3-for-5 from beyond the arc). Even as she poured in the buckets, she continued to set up her teammates, tallying seven assists and five rebounds by the end of the second quarter.

