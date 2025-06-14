Caitlin Clark stats: Indiana Fever star's performance after return from injury vs New York Liberty? (Jun 14)

Caitlin Clark returned to the Indiana Fever lineup after a long absence due to a quad injury. However, the way Clark opened the game, it felt like she was never gone.
She opened her box score within two minutes, sinking a pull-up jumper to even the score at 4-4. Clark was subbed out just under four minutes into the game. When she came back with over three minutes remaining in the first quarter, she scored on a bank shot and was fouled.
The New York Liberty has been the best team in the league and the Fever struggled on both ends against the defending champions. Up until three minutes into the game, the score was tied (6-6). However, the Liberty had an 11-0 run.
Clark took over the game. She scored 10 points with just over one minute remaining in the quarter. After trailing by 11, she helped her team end the first period strong and only trailed 26-24. She recorded 14 points, two assists and two rebounds.
Clark continued her scoring run in the subsequent quarter. Clark shed the distributor’s role and led the scoring charge for the Fever with another 11 points in the second. She ended the first half with 25 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds and 1 BS. The Fever took a 3-point lead with a 53-50 score at halftime.
Moving into the third quarter, Clark truly showed her high bar as a player. The Fever star quickly turned on her facilitator’s role in the last two quarters. She scored only seven points in the last two quarters, but had 6 more assists, letting other stars like Kelsey Mitchell take the scorer’s role.
Caitlin Clark ended the game with a season-high 32 points on 55.0 FG%, including 50.0 FG% from the 3-point line. She also had 9 assists, 8 rebounds, 1 steal and 2 blocks in 31 minutes, as the Fever handed the Liberty its first loss (88-102) of the season.
Caitlin Clark stats in injury comeback game during New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever
Below you can see Caitlin Clark's full stats from Saturday's game against the Liberty.
Caitlin Clark gets hyped up after making logo step-back 3-pointer over Breanna Stewart
Caitlin Clark made a much-awaited comeback after her quad injury. It was not just a big win for the Indiana Fever, but a big announcement from Clark as well that she was here to leave her mark. The Indiana Fever star went deep into her bag, showering 3-pointers from the logo distance.
The excitement was clearly apparent on the face of the reigning Rookie of the Year, especially on a particular play against Breanna Stewart. During the second quarter, Clark received the ball a the 3-point line facing Stewart. She backed up a few steps to the logo and made a step-back jumper over the Liberty superstar.
As Clark ran back, she kept looking at Stewart with an unbridled excitement on her face, which eventually drew a big laugh from Stewart as well.
With Caitlin Clark back in the lineup, the Fever will look to improve their record. Clark and Co. will face the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.