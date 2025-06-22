Caitlin Clark scored 19 points, recorded 11 assists and grabbed 3 rebounds on Sunday as the Indiana Fever (6-7) lost to the Las Vegas Aces (6-7) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The sophomore Fever star was coming off a poor shooting performance against the Valkyries on Thursday and was still rusty to start the game against the Aces.

Caitlin Clark struggles against Aces amid shooting slump

After going 3-14 from the floor against Golden State, Clark started the game against the Aces intent to assert her stamp on the game. Instead she ended up scoring 0 points in the first quarter as the Fever fell behind 21-20.

Struggling to score from the field, Clark played the role of facilitator, setting up 7 assists before she had scored her first points early in the second quarter. Aliyah Boston benefited from Clark's assistance as she raced to 18 points and six rebounds on 9-11 shooting before halftime.

While Clark rested before halftime, backup point guard Sydney Colson filled in ably setting up 4 dimes.

After being subbed back in, Clark knocked down her first three of the game with 03:32 left in the second quarter, as the Fever raced ahead of the Aces before the half. (42-36)

Clark missed a 29-foot jumper to start the third quarter with the Fever in command but only made one more shot before being subbed out for her stint on the bench. Once she returned to the game, she sunk two free throws and a fade away jump shot to take her tally in double digits as the Fever held on to a narrow 4-point lead.

The Aces pulled back the slight deficit, early in the fourth quarter, taking the lead. After Aliyah Boston leveled the scores in the next possession from Caitlin Clark's 10th assist,

the Aces and The Fever traded 6-0 runs consecutively which tied the game (69-69).

Soon after, the Aces went on a run that killed the game for good as Caitlin Clark was forced to take up the scoring mantel more. Despite her scoring burst, the Fever fell 89-81 to the Aces.

