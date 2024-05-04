Caitlin Clark Stats tonight: Fever No. 1 pick torches Dallas Wings in WNBA Preseason debut but misses game-tying 3 (May 3)

Indiana Fever prized rookie Caitlin Clark flexed her scoring prowess in their preseason game against the Dallas Wings on Friday but it was not enough to lead her team to the win, as they bowed, 79-76.

The former University of Iowa standout finished with a team-high 21 points, to go along with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 28 minutes in their road game.

She hit 5-of-13 from beyond the arc, three coming in the first quarter, while also helping facilitate plays for her team as they try to shape up for the upcoming season of the WNBA.

The Fever stood toe-to-toe with the Wings, but a triple from Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale with three seconds to go pinned them out, 79-76.

Caitlin Clark had an opportunity to tie the count as regulation expired but her three-point heave failed to hit the mark.

Clark and the Fever play their final preseason game on May 9 against the Atlanta Dream at home.