Caitlin Clark Stats Tonight: Fever rookie endures rough shooting night in loss vs. Aces (July 2) 

Caitlin Clark lived up to expectations despite suffering a bitter loss on Tuesday night. The Indiana Fever star rookie is in great form and continued to display her exceptional playmaking abilities against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday.

The Indiana Fever took on the defending champions Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Both teams gave great performances on the hardwood but the Fever fell short and suffered in the final quarter, suffering a crushing 88-69 defeat.

Clark registered 13 points, six rebounds and a game-high 11 assists. She shot 4-of-12 from the field and an unusual 1-of-7 from downtown. Kelsey Mitchell led the charts for the Fever with 23 points, four rebounds and a single assist. Aaliyah Boston closely followed her in second place with 18 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

Clark has shifted into more of a playmaking role with her team in recent games and it has worked out great for the Fever so far. They have started winning games again after suffering a terrible losing streak at the start of the season.

Her role as a true point guard lets her teammates share some spotlight as well, bringing out the best of them. Indiana is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with an 8-13 record, winning six of their last 10 games.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton sends his warm wishes to Caitlin Clark, Aaliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell for WNBA All-Star selections

Hailing from the same city, the Pacers and Fever are sister organizations that even share the same arena for their games. Stars from both teams can be regularly seen going to other teams' games to show their support for one another.

The WNBA All-Star game is coming up and the league announced the All-Stars for the hugely anticipated event. Three players from the Fever squad – Clark, Mitchell and Boston – made the 2024 All-Star list and Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton sent his warm wishes to the Fever trio on the achievement:

"Caitlin, Kelsey, Aaliyah, congratulations on making the All-Star game. Three people from the same team is crazy and just shows what a bright future you guys will have. Go Fever!" Haliburton said.

Haliburton has attended multiple Fever games so far this season and has seen two wins in person. He was there for the Fever's first victory against the Chicago Sky at home and has not forgotten to shower his praise for the Fever and women's basketball in general whenever he can.

Clark and Co. host the league-leaders New York Liberty (17-3) in their next game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.

