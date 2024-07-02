Caitlin Clark boosts WNBA's 2024 regular season viewership to 462% higher than 2023's average: Report

Caitlin Clark has become a major phenom in the world of basketball. Ever since she made her WNBA debut back in April, the expectations were high. The Indiana Fever's popularity has grown a lot from that moment, playing in crowded arenas as hosts or visitors, confirming that Clark draws a lot of attention wherever she goes.

A graphic shared by ESPN shows that Clark has had a huge impact on the network's ratings compared to last season. The graphic shows the numbers for the Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury, which averaged 1.9 million viewers and peaked at 2.7 million viewers. More fans have tuned into games this season, with the ratings going up 462% compared to last year.

The impact Caitlin Clark has had on the WNBA's popularity surge is notable, and even Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has credited the player for lifting everybody and taking the WNBA to new heights. Clark even expressed her concerns about the skyrocketing ticket prices for the Fever's games.

Considering the attention she's receiving this season, teams are adjusting strategies when facing Caitlin Clark and the Fever. She's breaking records, and if the team keeps getting better, they will be a hit no matter where they play.

Aces relocate game vs Caitlin Clark, Fever after record-breaking ticket sales

The Fever faces the Las Vegas Aces tonight in a game originally scheduled to be played at the Aces' Michelob ULTRA Arena with a seating capacity of 12,000. After the game broke records for ticket sales, the Aces decided to move it to T-Mobile Arena, a venue with 18,000 seats that is often used for hosting UFC events.

"The Las Vegas Aces have moved their upcoming game against the Indiana Fever to T-Mobile Arena, expanding seating capacity by 33% (from 12,000 to 18,000 seats). @TickPick reports that ticket sales for this game have doubled compared to the total tickets sold for both Game 1 and Game 2 of last year's WNBA Finals in Las Vegas," @TheDunkCentral wrote on X Monday.

The Fever is coming off an 88-82 win over the Phoenix Mercury after coming back from a 15-point deficit. The Aces are on a four-game win streak and won their last two games against the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics, respectively.

Caitlin Clark and company are having a sweet moment right now, and this game against the defending champions can show people where they stand right now.

