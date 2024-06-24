Caitlin Clark voices concern over skyrocketing ticket prices for Fever vs Sky game: "Never expect people to pay for those"

Caitlin Clark recently shed light on the expensive ticket prices for the third skirmish between the Sky and the Indiana Fever at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. However, the former Hawkeyes guard was also happy to have some Iowa support coming in to witness the rookie take on another immensely talented player in Angel Reese. The get-in price for the game, according to Tickpick was $271, making it the most expensive in league history.

This had Clark sharing her views on the prices and the fan support, saying (via journalist Matthew Byrne's X handle):

"I mean, yeah— but I know ticket prices are pretty high so like I never expect that. I never expect people to pay for those… but I’ve seen some black & gold already… just a lot of Iowa connections here in Chicago.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

On the game front, Angel Reese finally had the better of her competition, as the hosts edged the Fever by one point in their 88-87 win on Sunday. The LSU product had 25 points and 16 rebounds, with 10 of the points coming in the fourth quarter.

At the other end, questionable play tactics saw Caitlin Clark's 17-point and 13-assist performance go in vain. Her assists also set a Fever record, but the efforts didn't translate to a win.

Caitlin Clark stresses that she trusts her teammates to take shots at crucial points during the game

One of the factors behind the Fever loss was the lack of shots from Caitlin Clark in the final quarter. The rookie made just two attempts in the final minutes of the game and assisted her teammates in making the shots, which fetched the Fever just five points. When asked about it, she defended the Indiana unit, saying (via ABC News):

“I’m sure there was an opportunity or two for me to probably attempt another shot there at the end, but I trust my teammates. Obviously 13 assists, that means my teammates scored off of 13 of my passes. It’s a really great number so I’m going to give them the ball every time. Give them an opportunity to score. I believe in them.”

The Fever were up by 15 points at the end of the third quarter when things started going south. It was their 11th loss of the season. At the time of writing, Caitlin Clark and the Fever are in eighth place after rattling off four wins on the bounce. But the recent loss snapped the streak. Up next, they face two stern teams — the Seattle Storm and the Phoenix Mercury.