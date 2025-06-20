Caitlin Clark Stats Tonight: Fever superstar a massive disappointment in meltdown vs. Valkyries (Jun. 19) | 2025 WNBA Season

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever began their three-game road trip against Kate Martin's Golden State Valkyries on Thursday. Coming off an explosive 32-point outing against the New York Liberty and a 20-point game against the Connecticut Sun, Clark was expected to have a strong showing.

However, the reigning Rookie of the Year struggled, and the Fever lost 88-77 despite holding a 13-point lead at one point.

Caitlin Clark Stats Tonight and Game Recap vs. Valkyries

Clark missed her first three shots, including two from the arc. Nevertheless, she wasn't entirely out of the action as she managed three rebounds and three assists, helping the Fever bounce back from a 7-2 deficit. Indiana entered the second quarter with a 21-12 lead. Clark was a +/- +7 in 8:01 minutes.

Trending

Clark remained scoreless until her 14th minute on the court. She missed her first six attempts, but stayed engaged with her playmaking, adding two more assists.

After 16:14 minutes of play, Clark had two points, three rebounds, five assists, one turnover and one steal. She shot 1 of 8 and missed all four of her 3-point attempts. Clark was a +/- +3 with 1:47 left in the first half as the Fever led 39-34.

Clark failed to add to her points tally in the short time before the halftime break. She did record a rebound and another assist but also committed two turnovers. Clark made a key play before the buzzer by setting up Aliyah Boston for an open 3, giving the Fever a 44-38 advantage heading into the half.

With her shots not falling, Caitlin Clark opened the second half aggressively and drew quick fouls to get to the line. Clark shot three free throws early when the game resumed. She missed her only field goal attempt of the quarter, taking her to 1-for-9, including 0-for-5 from 3. Clark got a layup to go late in the frame, improving to 2-for-10 from the floor.

She had seven points, six rebounds, eight assists and five turnovers heading into the fourth.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark's shooting woes proved costly for the Indiana Fever eventually, as they lost control of the game in the fourth quarter. Clark finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and six turnovers, shooting 3 of 14, including 0 of 7 from 3-point range. The Fever lost a 13-point lead, suffering an 88-77 defeat.

