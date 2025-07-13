Caitlin Clark stats tonight: How did Fever star perform against Paige Bueckers & Dallas Wings (July 13) | WNBA season

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever went against the Dallas Wings in a regular-season matchup on Sunday. While it was the second head-to-head clash between the teams in the 2025 season, fans witnessed the game as the first time Clark played against Paige Bueckers in the WNBA.

Ad

The game — played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse — saw the Fever and the Wings go neck to neck in the final few minutes of the first quarter.

However, Indiana pulled away with a one-point lead (27-28) in the final moments of the first quarter. Clark ended the first quarter with seven points, two assists and one steal. She had good shooting splits in the first, two of five from the field and one of three from downtown.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More