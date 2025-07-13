  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Caitlin Clark stats tonight: How did Fever star perform against Paige Bueckers & Dallas Wings (July 13) | WNBA season

Caitlin Clark stats tonight: How did Fever star perform against Paige Bueckers & Dallas Wings (July 13) | WNBA season

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 13, 2025 17:34 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark stats tonight: How did Fever star perform against Paige Bueckers & Dallas Wings. (Credits: Getty)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever went against the Dallas Wings in a regular-season matchup on Sunday. While it was the second head-to-head clash between the teams in the 2025 season, fans witnessed the game as the first time Clark played against Paige Bueckers in the WNBA.

Ad

The game — played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse — saw the Fever and the Wings go neck to neck in the final few minutes of the first quarter.

However, Indiana pulled away with a one-point lead (27-28) in the final moments of the first quarter. Clark ended the first quarter with seven points, two assists and one steal. She had good shooting splits in the first, two of five from the field and one of three from downtown.

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications