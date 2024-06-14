Caitlin Clark had a poor shooting night against the Atlanta Dream at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday (June 13). Solid efforts from Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell propelled the Fever to a 91-84 win as they notched up their fourth win of their season.

The forgettable outing marks the second in a row for Clark after the rookie was held to just 10 points in the previous game against the Sun. She ended with just seven points, four rebounds, and six assists on Thursday as Indiana played their final Commissioners Cup skirmish.

The Fever were buoyed by Boston's 27 points and 13 rebounds, while Michell had 24 points, two rebounds, and two assists. Katie Lou Samuelson chipped in with 11 points off the bench as the Fever recorded their second win in four games. The Dream were led by Rhyne Howard's 26 points.

Trending

How did Caitlin Clark fare against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday (June 13)?

It was a rough night on offense for Caitlin Clark on Thursday. The guard shot a paltry 3-11 from the field and 1-6 from the three-point line. She had two blocks to show for at the other end of the floor but ended up with seven turnovers in the process.

She showed off her playmaking with six dimes, but the signature Caitlin Clark offense was notably absent against the Dream. There were instances where she did have good looks from the floor, but it was just one of those nights that had the ball clattering off the rim for the talented rookie.

The rookie and the Fever think-tank will not be sweating it as Clark has been their bonafide scoring option this season. The guard leads Indiana in scoring with 16.3 points per game and 6.0 assists in the 14 games played so far this season. Despite her impressive run, the Fever have struggled and Thursday's win was much needed.

Up next, Caitlin Clark and the Fever get ready to host Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in what will be their second meeting of the season. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star had the last laugh in their last encounter and the game labeled as a payback clash will see two generational talents gear up for round 2. Fever will hope for Clark to return to her usual self after back-to-back poor-scoring nights.