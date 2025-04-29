Caitlin Clark steals spotlight sitting with BF Connor McCaffery & Lexie Hull at crucial Pacers vs Bucks game 

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was in attendance for Game 5 of the Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks NBA playoff series on Tuesday. The TV camera caught a glimpse of her sitting next to her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, and Fever teammate Lexie Hull.

Ad

The moment was caught and shared by Indiana Fever and Indiana Pacers beat reporter Scott Agness as he posted the shot on X.

"Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, Connor McCaffery at Game 5,"Agness captioned the post on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Indiana Pacers have a commanding 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series. Clark has been a constant face at Pacers games since being drafted by the Indiana Fever last year.

After McCaffrey finished his basketball career at Iowa, he became an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers last year, prompting several visits from Clark on her days off from the Fever.

McCaffrey is now an assistant coach at Butler University, where he spent the last season coaching his brother Patrick McCaffrey in his final collegiate basketball season. Both brothers played at Iowa together for their father, Fran McCaffrey.

Ad

Clark and Hull, on the other hand, returned to training camp on Sunday and are preparing for their preseason opener on Saturday.

The Indiana Fever will have to rebuild chemistry, as most of the team is brand new, including head coach Stephanie White, who returns to Indiana after two seasons coaching the Connecticut Sun.

Caitlin Clark returns to Indiana after much much-needed mental break from the spotlight

Caitlin Clark was the talk of the town last season, and the spotlight weighed on her throughout the national championship game run with Iowa, straight into her rookie season in the WNBA.

Ad

Clark told reporters on Monday, following training camp practice, that the break from the spotlight was necessary.

"I love talking to you guys all the time, but there was a point where the line had to be drawn," Clark joked. "I'm glad to see you all back here, but it was nice to get away from everything just kind of be able to live my life as a normal person and enjoy the things that I love to do."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Don't get me wrong I love basketball and having the spotlight and playing with my teammates like that's one of the most fun things in the world, but at some point like we had a great year eventually getting away from that was really healthy for me, but it came to a point where I was itching to get back in here after a month," Clark added.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever open the regular season on May 16 against the Chicago Sky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More