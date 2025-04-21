Caitlin Clark and Steph Curry dominate jersey sales but a surprising name rounds out top 3

Caitlin Clark took the world by storm two years ago when she lifted the Iowa Hawkeyes to a national championship appearance against the LSU Tigers in 2023, but in 2024, Clark became one of the most popular athletes regardless of sport.

In 2024, Clark reached new heights in college basketball and in her WNBA rookie season, which resulted in fans across the nation buying Indiana Fever Clark jerseys in record numbers.

According to Fanatics, Clark is the second-best-selling basketball jersey and the only WNBA jersey in the top 10. Clark's jersey only trails four-time NBA champion Steph Curry.

The rest of the top-10 list rounds out with Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, Michael Jordan, Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic.

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson's jersey earning the third-best sales may be surprising, but it finally shows that New York fans finally have another player to believe in since the franchise fell on hard times after the Carmelo Anthony era ended in the Big Apple.

Anthony Edwards is one of the top up-and-coming players in the league. Luka Doncic creeping into the top 10 of jersey sales does not reflect his increasing stardom now that he plays for the LA Lakers.

The jersey sales are based on the numbers from 2024, but Doncic was traded to the Lakers in February of 2025. Doncic's ranking will surely rise at the end of next year.

Clark could surpass Curry next year as the top-selling basketball jersey

Last year, Clark lifted Iowa to a second consecutive national championship appearance, was selected first overall in the WNBA draft and led the Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. She also earned Rookie of the Year honors and All-WNBA first team while leading the league in assists.

With all that said, with the increase in popularity of the WNBA and the increase in nationally televised games for the Indiana Fever this season, more fans will be running to get Clark's jersey.

The Fever have 41 of their 44 games nationally televised this season, which is the most televised games for one team. Clark will have the opportunity to win over even more fans, with her only challenge to WNBA jersey sales being the 2025 first overall pick, Paige Bueckers.

Bueckers was drafted with the top pick by the Dallas Wings earlier this month, fresh off a national championship with the UConn Huskies over powerhouse South Carolina.

The first Bueckers and Clark WNBA faceoff is already one of the most anticipated games of the season and is scheduled for June 27.

