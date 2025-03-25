"Caitlin Clark was doing Steph sh*t": Fans have heated reactions after $50,000,000 NFL legend backs JuJu Watkins over Fever star

NFL legend Cam Newton, who is worth $50,000,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth, has sparked a heated debate over JuJu Watkins and Caitlin Clark. On his YouTube channel, 4th & 1, Newton claimed that USC Trojans guard JuJu Watson is a better athlete than Caitlin Clark.

Speaking on his show on Monday, Newton said:

“JuJu Watkins is a better athlete than Caitlin Clark."

Newton also claimed that the only reason Watkins isn’t getting the same kind of push is because she lacks an arch-nemesis:

“That’s not to say Caitlin Clark ain’t good because she is f***ing phenomenal. She’s been what the game has been missing, and I love that for her. But, If I’m speaking facts, that’s what the facts is.”

Now, Clark is one of the most exciting prospects to come through the WNBA for the better part of a decade. As such, she has amassed a massive fan following that came to her defense following Newton’s statements:

“Like she’s no where near as exciting that’s why. Nothing is exciting about layups lol, Ju-Ju may be the more well rounded player but Caitlin Clark was doing Steph shit. I don’t even fw Clark like that,” one fan said.

“Clark never got the love or media attention that JuJu got as a Sophomore - not even close. What are you even talking about about man? 🤣” another fan said

“Juju Watkins isn't even close to as good as Clark,” another fan said.

Many fans disputed Newton’s claim that Watkins doesn’t get as much media coverage as Clark:

“I feel like JuJu gets way more media attention, than CC got at this point in her career… Everyone is just looking for things to be mad about 😂” one fan said

“This topic is tired. Juju is good and she’s getting far more media coverage than Clark got as a sophomore. Juju is not the player Clark is. And that’s ok! Let the girl just play ball,” another fan said

JuJu Watkins suffered season-ending injury on Monday

JuJu Watkins' USC Trojans defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 96-59 on Monday. Their win over the Bulldogs helped USC advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, Watkins suffered an injury during the game and will now be out for the rest of the season.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Watkins has suffered a torn ACL in her right knee and will now undergo surgery.

Watkins was stellar for the Trojans this season and made 34 appearances. She averaged 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Surely, a player of Watkins' quality will use this injury as motivation to come back and do even better next season.

