Caitlin Clark stresses need for finding strength in slowing down in midst of greatness: "There was a point where the line had to be drawn"

Caitlin Clark had a whirlwind 2024 basketball season. She led the Iowa Hawkeyes to another NCAA national championship game before going No. 1 in the WNBA draft. Clark guided the Indiana Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and won the Rookie of the Year award.

Ad

When asked by a reporter on Monday if Clark got a much-needed “mental break” in the offseason, the WNBA All-Star responded:

“I love talking to you guys all the time but there was a point where the line had to be drawn. So, I’m glad to see you all back here. It was nice to get away from everything and just kinda live my life as a normal person and enjoy things that I love to do. … See my family. Just be Caitlin and enjoy the things that I really enjoy.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A circus usually follows whenever Caitlin Clark plays. Whether it was with the Hawkeyes or with the Fever, fans and reporters often hound her. Indiana Fever road games seemed like home schedules because of Clark’s supporters.

While Clark admitted sharing the limelight with teammates was something she enjoyed, she also badly needed to step away from the public’s eye. After her historic WNBA season ended, she declined to join the inaugural season of the Unrivaled to step away from the spotlight and work on her game. Clark called it a “healthy” decision to enjoy her offseason.

Ad

Caitlin Clark said the offseason felt “short”

Caitlin Clark has not played organized basketball since late September when the Indiana Fever lost in Game 2 87-81 to the Connecticut Sun. Clark’s frenzied season finally ended after the Sun swept the Fever in the first round of the playoffs.

Roughly seven months later, Clark had this to say about her first offseason as a pro:

Ad

"I thought it was going to feel long. It really didn't. It felt really short. We played a lot of pickups. We were in here all the time. I was in here with [player development coach] Keith [Porter] all the time. Had teammates coming in and out all offseason, working with me, wanting to get better."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Indiana Fever arguably won the free agency by adding veterans Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson. They could challenge for the championship if they stay healthy.

After a much-needed mental break in an offseason that Caitlin Clark called “short,” the Fever opened training camp on Sunday. They will try to build the foundation that could see them battle for the WNBA championship in October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More