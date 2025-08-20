Caitlin Clark suffers fresh injury blow as Fever’s agonizing problems pile up

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark tweaked her left ankle during a previous individual workout session, according to Fieldhouse Files' Scott Agness. The &quot;very mild&quot; bone bruise will not affect Clark's return timeline from her right groin injury.Yahoo Sports @YahooSportsLINKCaitlin Clark suffered a “very mild” bone bruise in her left ankle during a workout in Phoenix on Aug. 7, per @ScottAgness. The bone bruise does not affect her return timeline, and Clark will still be out rehabbing her groin.Agness wrote that Clark suffered a bone bruise on Aug. 7 before the Fever's 95-60 loss to the Mercury. That game was when Indiana lost guards Sydney Colson (ACL tear) and Aari McDonald (broken foot) to season-ending injuries.On Tuesday, the Fever announced that guard Sophie Cunningham is also out for the season due to an MCL tear in her right knee. Cunningham, who is in her first season in Indiana, exited Sunday's 99-93 overtime win over the Connecticut Sun after a collision with Bria Hartley.Caitlin Clark, who was named an All-Star for the second time in two seasons, last suited up for the Fever on July 15. She has been sidelined for 13 straight games due to her groin issue.To fill the hole in its backcourt, Indiana signed Odyssey Sims and Shey Peddy to seven-day contracts. The Fever will be eligible to sign a third hardship player after Cunningham misses their game on Friday against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx.Stephanie White says Caitlin Clark is yet to rejoin team practiceIndiana Fever coach Stephanie White gave an update on Caitlin Clark's return timeline. Clark was on the sidelines, alongside Sophie Cunningham and Aari McDonald, during the team's practice session on Wednesday.&quot;Until (Clark) can get into practice,, and until you guys see her in practice, it's really status quo, same as same as we have been.&quot; White told reporters on Wednesday.Chloe Peterson @chloepeterson67LINKWhen asked if there’s an update on Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White said “Until she can get into practice, and until you guys see her in practice, it's really status quo, same as same as we have been.” Clark sat off to the side of practice in the portion open to media today.The Fever are No. 6 in the standings with a 19-16 record. With nine games remaining, they are 1.5 games ahead of the eighth and final playoff spot and are three games behind No. 2.Indiana hopes to get Caitlin Clark back as the team gears up for a playoff push. Clark has missed 22 of the Fever's 35 games. They are 8-5 with the reigning Rookie of the Year in the lineup and 11-11 without her.