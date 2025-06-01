Caitlin Clark super excited as Tyrese Haliburton's dad hits Pacers court weeks after his ban

On Saturday, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was super excited as Tyrese Haliburton's dad, John, hit the Pacers' court weeks after his ban. John was banned by the NBA from attending games after an altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo in round 1. However, he was spotted making his way to the court on Saturday night, after the Pacers' Game 6 win over the Knicks.
Clark shared a clip of Haliburton's dad on Instagram, as he was seen celebrating with the Pacers crowd while heading towards the court. The video showed John high-fiving and hugging fans, as she captioned the story with a single word.
"JOHN!!!!!," she wrote.
John Haliburton's suspension caused him to miss eight games before it was lifted by the NBA during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the league allowed him to attend Pacers home games but only under the condition that he remain in a suite.
The ban on Haliburton's dad stemmed from a post-game altercation between him and Bucks star Antetokounmpo on April 29. John went at it with the "Greek Freak" on the touchline after the Pacers had sealed a series win against the Milwaukee team. The duo were seen exchanging words before butting heads in a heated moment.
This altercation earned John a ban from the NBA, which saw him miss the Pacers' semifinal games against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also missed three games of the Eastern Conference finals before returning for Game 4.
Caitlin Clark and Fever teammates make a courtside appearance as the Pacers reach the NBA Finals
Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull were courtside in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals as the Pacers beat the Knicks 125-108. The win saw Indiana clinch its first Conference finals title in 25 years as Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam led from the front.
The Fever trio was photographed sitting courtside before the game as the Indiana Fever X (formerly Twitter) account shared a picture of the three.
"Supporting the squad, Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull & Caitlin Clark are courtside for @Pacers Game 6," the caption read.
The three Fever stars witnessed a piece of history at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, as the Pacers reached their first NBA Finals in over two decades. They now face the OKC Thunder in the Finals, with Game 1 set to take place at Paycom Center on Thursday.
