Caitlin Clark superfan unleashes rant on legacy WNBA media in the wake of Seattle Storm ruckus: "But you're right, the problem is me"

A Caitlin Clark fan reacted to recent allegations against the Seattle Storm by complaining about the perception of some fans. All of this happened while people within the league allegedly mistreated players.

X account @cc22report was vocal about the tags and negative comments they endured in the 2024 WNBA season, only to know that Storm coaches were bullying their players based on on-court performances.

"I just spent an entire WNBA season being gaslit by the entire league and its press that the biggest problem with the league was me," the fan tweeted on Saturday.

"I'm racist, I'm sexist, I don't know basketball, I'm toxic, I'm not like them, how dare I consume their product, and don't even think about calling them out on their bullshit because if I do I'll hurt their precious fee fees."

The tweet mentioned that the Player's Association took offense when a reporter inquired about DiJonai Carrington poking Caitlin Clark's eye in the 2024 playoffs and that colleagues tried to take the spotlight away from the Indiana Fever rookie but people with actual weight in the league are making life hard for their players.

"Meanwhile AT THE EXACT SAME TIME behind closed doors they are bullying people out of the league for being white or straight, or for being pregnant, or for literally no reason at all, you have coaches abusing their players, you have pending lawsuits, you have teams shutting their own PA President out of team meetings because she's a snitch," the user added.

"But you're right, the problem is me."

Seattle Storm launched an investigation into their coaching staff

A report released Friday by the Chicago-Sun Times shared that the Seattle Storm are investigating its coaching staff following allegations of player mistreatment. These allegations came after several incidents happened at practice and during games, with coaches allegedly bullying and harassing players based on their on-court performances.

The investigation has been active for at least two weeks, but the Storm declined to comment. The WNBPA confirmed the investigation is ongoing but took the same stance as the Storm.

Seattle Storm head coach, Noelle Quinn, finished her fourth season leading the team after longtime Dan Hughes retired in 2021. Perry Huang, Ebony Hoffman and Pokey Chatman have been on her coaching staff for a couple of years.

