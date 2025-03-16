Caitlin Clark's teammate Brianna Turner reacts in 3-words to Flau’jae Johnson's $5 million aid for Louisiana families

Caitlin Clark's teammate Brianna Turner posted a three-word reaction to Flau'Jae Johnson's grand philanthropic gesture. On Sunday, Front Office Sports reported that the LSU Tigers star is partnering with Experian to help debt-affected families in Louisiana.

Per FOS's tweet, Flau'jae Johnson is helping erase $5 million of debt from a combined pool of Louisiana families. The partnership also has a bonus: For every LSU win in the NCAA tournament, an additional $100,000 will be forgiven.

Caitlin Clark's teammate Brianna Turner reposted FOS's post on her X, formerly Twitter handle and expressed her reaction in the caption.

"Athletes 🤝🏽 Community Engagement."

Brianna Turner joined the Fever lineup last month in free agency. She will join the former Mercury teammates DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunnigham on her new team. The Fever front office has been making moves this entire offseason.

They have slowly acquired more experience playing with excellent defensive and sharpshooting capabilities. The Fever front office's goal with all of these acquisitions is to make the Indianapolis team a championship contender and provide star player Caitlin Clark with all the help she needs ahead of the 2025 season.

Brianna Turner is a two-time first-team All-Defensive member, and she would bring great defensive value to an offensive team that needs players to defend the rim and do the gritty work on the court.

Caitlin Clark's teammate Brianna Turner takes a dig at refereeing in the WNBA

Caitlin Clark's new teammate Brianna Turner took a dig at the refereeing in the WNBA in an X post. On Feb. 22, the Fever forward made a post joking about the technical fouls issues in Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's 3x3 league Unrivaled.

She compared the frequent issuance of tech fouls and joked about the referees handing out fewer techs during the new W season.

"While unrivaled refs have a tendency to hand out techs often, I’m just hopeful that means they won’t deal out as many during the W season. They’re getting all of them out now 🥲"

Referring and officiating have been hot debate topics in women's and men's basketball. However, Turner has not been much on the receiving end of the techs she joked about. In a follow-up thread on her post, a fan asked Turner if she was a player used to getting techs.

Turner revealed that she had not received a single tech foul in her professional or college career. Instead, she likes to be a player who diffuses the situation between the refs and other players.

