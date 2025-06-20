Caitlin Clark and three Fever stars dominate early WNBA All-Star voting as Angel Reese left outside top 10

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Published Jun 20, 2025 17:50 GMT
Caitlin Clark and three other Indiana Fever stars make the top ten in the WNBA
Caitlin Clark and three other Indiana Fever stars make the top ten in the WNBA's first All-Star voting return (Image credit: Imagn)

In the first return of fan voting for the WNBA's All-Star weekend, which is set to take place in Indianapolis, Caitlin Clark and three other teammates are all sitting in the top ten.

On Friday, the WNBA published the first results from fan votes, with Caitlin Clark sitting atop the list, followed by Napheesa Collier and Aliyah Boston. While fellow Indiana Fever stars Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull made the top ten, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese shockingly didn't make the list.

Part of the reason for this could be because the All-Star Game will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Of course, fan votes only account for 50% of votes, with active players making up 25% of votes, and media members making up the final 25%. As a result, there's still a good chance that Reese winds up making the cut, depending on how players and members of the press vote.

As many other fans were quick to point out in the replies, the absence of Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray is somewhat surprising. However, with 24 players set to make this year's All-Star game, both players, like Angel Reese, could still wind up making the cut despite a lack of fan votes.

Looking at the details surrounding the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game amid talk of Caitlin Clark leading vote-getters

As previously mentioned, fans will have until June 28 to vote for their favorite players. Then, once the player votes and media votes are tallied, players will be ranked by position in each of the three voting categories (fan, player, media).

Those rankings will then determine which four guards and six frontcourt players will start in this year's All-Star Game, with the coaches from the top two teams around the league being named as head coaches.

From there, the WNBA's 13 coaches will choose 12 reserve players to round out the two teams, before the two starters with the most fan votes (currently Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier) draft their teams.

The results of the draft will be broadcast live on ESPN's WNBA Countdown show on Tuesday, Jul. 8, with the 3-point contest and KIA Skills Challenge set for Jul. 18 and the All-Star Game set to take place the following night on Jul. 19.

As Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines, who was named as the 2025 All-Star Game Hosting Committee's Founding Chair, stated to WNBA.com:

“We are beyond excited to be just 100 days away from hosting the biggest weekend in women’s professional basketball right here in Indianapolis."

With the All-Star Game rapidly approaching, only time will tell which players end up making the event.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

