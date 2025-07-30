"Caitlin Clark was her thumbnail": Fans revisit Angel Reese’s major move involving Fever star as Candace Parker’s new show sparks controversy

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is currently a hot topic around the podcast realm. Former WNBA star Candace Parker launched her new show with Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston. One of the topics they discussed was her thoughts regarding Reese and where she ranks her.Last week, Parker appeared as a guest on the &quot;Good Follow&quot; show and was asked to rank current stars. The seven-time All-Star put Reese in the C Tier list. She said that Reese needs time to improve her game and ranked Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers above the Sky forward, sparking backlash from fans.In the first episode of Parker's new show with Boston, &quot;Post Moves,&quot; the former star addressed the debate regarding her take on Reese. According to her, she had no intention of spreading hate and was giving constructive criticism.&quot;We have to come to a place in women’s basketball where we can critique without being a hater,&quot; Parker said.This led to fans revisiting the first episode of Reese's show, &quot;Unapologetically Angel.&quot; In the episode, she featured her take on Clark, her college rival. Fans also pointed out how she used her in the thumbnail on the YouTube video.&quot;Caitlin Clark was her thumbnail &amp; first topic on Angel's first podcast HAHAHAHA,&quot; a fan said.¯⁠\\⁠(⁠◉⁠‿⁠◉⁠)⁠/⁠¯ @koyeahkLINKCaitlin Clark was her thumbnail &amp; first topic on Angel's first podcast HAHAHAHA&quot;Now they understand always having somebody in they mouth now 😂crazy work,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;This clout chasing 304 been using CC’s fame since the NCAA Natty in 2022,&quot; one fan posted.Other fans came to Reese's defense, saying that she didn't speak negatively about Clark.&quot;Did she talk down on her or what yall getting at ? She didnt say s**t negative about CC&quot; a comment read.Dook_Upnext @FadedForev2657LINKDid she talk down on her or what yall getting at ? She didnt say shit negative about CC&quot;Angel has always spoken highly of Clark. She doesn’t get on podcasts to tear or be a mean girl,&quot; someone commented.&quot;But did she talk bad about Clark? No! She spoke highly of Clark. Gave her the props deserved, &quot;a fan defended the Sky forward.Angel Reese seemingly claps back at Parker on XAngel Reese hasn't directly commented on Parker's criticism about her. However, her post on X has led fans to believe that she's clapping back at the three-time WNBA champion.&quot;clout is one helluva DRUG. like it really gets to a point,&quot; Reese posted on X.Fans are still unsure about what Angel Reese is referring to. But with the noise around her, many assume that it's her response to the criticisms she's received.