Caitlin Clark ties Sue Bird and Sabrina lonescu in exclusive WNBA list, becomes joint 3rd-fastest to elite milestone

Caitlin Clark continues to excel in her rookie season and notch new milestones. During Indiana Fever's 91-79 win over Atlanta Dream at the State Farm Arena on Friday, Clark added yet another feather to her cap.

The No.1 pick in the 2024 class became the joint 3rd-fastest player in WNBA history to complete 100 assists in the league. Caitlin Clark tied legendary Sue Bird and New York Liberty star Sabrina lonescu after notching 100 assists in 17 games.

Overall, the former IOWA superstar stretched her assists tally to 106 in her first season in professional basketball. Clark has been exceptional in terms of creating shots for her teammates.

The 22-year-old is averaging 6.2 assists per game and is ranked 4th in the league in this category.

Let's take a closer look at the list of fastest players to complete 100 assists in WNBA history.

Top 5 fastest players with 100 WNBA assists

#1 Ticha Penicheiro

One-time champion Ticha Penicheiro completed 100 assists in the WNBA after playing 15 games for the now-defunct Sacramento Monarchs. The ex-WNBA player scripted history on Jul.15, 1998.

#1 Suzie McConnell Serio

Former WNBA player Suzie McConnell Serio also notched 100 assists in her 15th WNBA game. She tied Penicheiro's record four days after it was created on Jul. 19, 1998, while playing for the now-defunct Cleveland Rockers.

#3 Sue Bird

4-time WNBA champion Sue Bird took 17 games to complete 100 assists in the league. Bird achieved the milestone on Jul. 7, 2002, while playing for Seattle Storm.

#3 Sabrina lonescu

2-time All-Star Sabrina lonescu also took 17 games to register 100 assists in the league. Sabrina achieved the feat on Jun. 26, 2021, while playing for New York Liberty.

#3 Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever rookie joined Bird and lonescu on Jun. 21, 2024, by completing 100 assists in 17 games.

Caitlin Clark led Indiana Fever to 4th consecutive victory

Indiana Fever's victory against the Dream was the icing on the cake for Caitlin Clark as she celebrated the achievement of breaching the 100-assist mark.

Clark had a good game on Friday and led the Fever to their 4th victory on the trot. The rookie scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, including 4-of-8 from the 3-point range.

Clark is having a solid rookie season. She is emerging as the leading candidate for the Rookie of the Year award, averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds after playing 17 games.