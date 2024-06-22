"Virtually a godsend to the sport" - Fans in awe after Caitlin Clark's 373% MoM growth makes her most popular female athlete

Caitlin Clark's popularity is surging at a rapid pace. The Indiana Fever rookie's rising fame has directly benefited the WNBA as it has become one of the fastest-growing leagues.

According to a recent report, Caitlin Clark is the most popular active female athlete in the world. As per ESPN Flora Kelly, who is ESPN's Vice President of research, Clark's month-over-month popularity surged by a staggering 373%.

The research also revealed that WNBA enjoyed an astonishing YoY growth of 47%, making it the largest among sports with 1M+ favorites.

Fans were amazed after the research revealed breathtaking numbers pertaining to Clark's rising face and its impact on the league.

Trending

One of the fans was stunned and called Clark a "godsend" for WNBA.

"That's insane. She's virtually a godsend to the sport for those who all want to see it grow," a fan wrote on Reddit.

"This is the most wild statistic I’ve ever seen. If you’re wondering why so many fans want to watch the #WNBA these days, it’s because of this," wrote a surprised fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"I really don’t think people understand the different level of celebrity Caitlin is," wrote another X user.

Another fan urged the WNBA to make sure Clark received all the attention as it will directly benefit the league.

"Correct, which is why the league should be making sure she’s getting a lot of attention and the players should chill out. They are on the precipice of a windfall of cash because they are getting eyeballs now."

Clark booked a seat alongside generational athletes LeBron James, Steph Curry and Tiger Woods in terms of popularity. The former IOWA superstar leaped to 4th most-favorited active athlete in the world and she is now ranked behind the aforementioned three superstars.

Expand Tweet

Fans commended Clark after she joined an exclusive list of generation superstars.

"The 3 biggest names in basketball are LeBron James, Steph Curry & Caitlin Clark. She a rookie with once in a lifetime MOTION," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"LeBron. Tiger. Steph. And Caitlin. Elite company. Wow," said another fan.

Caitlin Clark's surging popularity in a nutshell

Caitlin Clark's arrival in the WNBA this year has been historic in terms of how massively it has impacted the league's viewership. A recent report revealed that Clark's game against fellow rookie Angel Reese's Chicago Sky was the most-watched WNBA game in 23 years.

The Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game on June 16 averaged over 2.5 million viewers and peaked with more than 3 million viewers.

Clark has also filled arenas around the country. Friday night's game between Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream was a sellout at the State Farm Arena with over 17,000 fans in attendance.

When it comes to Fever's home games, Indiana has recorded 15,000+ attendance in the eighth consecutive game this season.