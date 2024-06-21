"Gucci bag is new for CC" - WNBA fans laud Caitlin Clark & Fever players' outfits ahead of game vs Dream

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are facing the Atlanta Dream tonight, trying to get the seventh win of the season. They previously beat the Dream at home and will try to do the same as visitors today, led by Caitlin Clark and company.

To do so, some players picked noteworthy outfits, including Clark. The rookie sensation combined a black Nike jersey and white sweatpants from the same brand with a Gucci bag that drew some attention from fans.

Trending

Fans reacted to Clark and her teammates' outfits for tonight's game. They received solid comments from fans who noted some of them put in a bigger effort to dress ahead of this game.

Clark's Gucci bag caught the attention of one fan, who pointed out it was something new.

"Gucci bag is new for CC," a fan said.

Credit: Instagram/Indiana Fever

Clark wasn't the only one who got positive comments, as Temi Fagbenle and Lexie Hull also caught the attention of fans.

Credit: Instagram/Indiana Fever

Credit: Instagram/Indiana Fever

Credit: Instagram/Indiana Fever

Others commented about how well-dressed the entire team was, even calling them models.

Credit: Instagram/Indiana Fever

Credit: Instagram/Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever is having a good moment on the court, winning four of its last five games. They will try to extend their streak tonight with a win against the Dream.

With a 6-10 record, they're heating up after a terrible start to the season and a win today will put them closer to the .500 mark.

Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith drained big shots before Dream game

Before this game, Caitlin Clark was recorded making a big shot from halfcourt after the Fever's shootaround ended. A clip on the team's official X account showed NaLyssa Smith making a halfcourt shot and hugging Clark to celebrate.

Next, you see Clark with the ball in her hands, dribbling it and launching a shot that landed. Clark was delighted and looked for Smith to celebrate.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark is still trying to find the rhythm she had in college regarding her 3-point shooting. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. She's shooting 39.0% from the field and 32.8% beyond the arc.

During her four years in college, Clark averaged 40.6%, 33.2%, 38.9% and 37.8% from deep, respectively, meaning that her first WNBA season is even worse than her worst college season.