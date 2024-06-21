Caitlin Clark zooms past Angel Reese and other rookies aiming for A'Ja Wilson’s top spot on WNBA All-Star voting list

Caitlin Clark has made a notable impact on the WNBA in her rookie season. The former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar entered the league as one of the most hyped prospects in history, and fans haven't stopped following her during the first 16 games of the Indiana Fever season.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is exactly one month away, and Caitlin Clark has been very popular in the voting process. The Indiana Fever guard received 216,427 in the first return of fan voting. Clark ranks second behind superstar A'ja Wilson, who boasts 217,773 votes.

While she's close to Wilson, Clark also holds a big advantage over the third player on this list, teammate Aliyah Boston, who currently has 171,864 votes. Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart clocks in at fourth with 151,984 votes and Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings closes out the top five with 130,838.

When it comes to rookies, Clark also leads them in votes. The closest player to her is Angel Reese, with 118,490 votes. Cameron Brink, who suffered a torn ACL this week, has received 95,728 votes. Caitlin Clark's former college teammate Kate Martin is right behind Brink with 91,565 votes. Kamilla Cardoso of the Chicago Sky has gotten 75,513 votes so far.

Even before she made it to the league, Caitlin Clark was already a big deal. The young guard, like her team, has improved her performances as the season has gone by and the Fever could end up this season as an animator in the Eastern Conference.

Potential All-Star Caitlin Clark was snubbed from the 2024 Team Olympic Roster

Caitlin Clark is having a notable five-game stretch with the Indiana Fever and fans are praising her for these impressive performances. A lot of people were surprised when USA Basketball excluded him from the 12-player roster for the upcoming Paris Summer Olympics.

Clark had a mature response to this decision, praising the 12 players selected over her, but admitting that she would be ready if the team eventually needs her.

"I think it would be a great opportunity but a lot of ifs. My main focus is on the Fever. If USA Basketball needs something, I have a great relationship with them. The 12 that are selected are really great players, so they are really good hands. So (for me) it's just focus on the Fever," Clark told reporters.

Clark is getting better by the day and if the Fever's momentum continues, she might overtake A'ja Wilson in the next return of fan voting.