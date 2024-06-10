Here's how Caitlin Clark can still play for Team USA in Paris Olympics.

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark confirmed on Sunday that she won't represent Team USA in the upcoming Summer Olympics. Clark shed light on receiving a call from the Team USA women's basketball selection committee that informed her about not being picked in the 12-player roster for the Olympics.

Caitlin Clark's snub from the Olympic team disappointed a ton of women's basketball fans. Clark's fans have been voicing their displeasure with the USA Basketball's decision to leave the Indiana Fever rookie out of the 12-player squad for the quadrennial competition.

There is still a glimmer of hope for Clark's supporters of watching their star representing Team USA in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

According to a report in The Athletic, Caitlin Clark and Connecticut Sun's Brionna Jones are likely to be named as the "alternates" for the Olympics. Clark will reportedly be on standby, and in case a player is injured or misses out, there is still chance for the Indiana Fever rookie.

As per multiple reporters, Team USA women's roster for the Olympics will consist of 12 players: A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper.

The USA Basketball is yet to make an announcement for the women's squad for Olympics.

What did Caitlin Clark say on accepting a late invitation from USA Basketball?

After the Indiana Fever's practice on Sunday, Caitlin Clark was asked about what would her decision be if USA Basketball offered her a late invitation for the Olympics, albeit as a replacement for an injured player.

Clark said that it would be a great opportunity but re-affirmed that her focus currently is solely on the Fever.

"I think it would be a great opportunity but a lot of ifs. My main focus is on the Fever. If USA Basketball needs something, I have a great relationship with them. The 12 that are selected are really great players, so they are really good hands. So (for me) it's just focus on the Fever," Clark told reporters.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will be in action Monday. The Fever are scheduled to lock horns against the Connecticut Sun..

Clark will enter the game on the back of a season best performance. The Indiana Fever rookie dropped 30 points and tied her season high during her last outing against the Washington Mystics.

