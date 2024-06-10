"Hey coach, they woke a monster": Christie Sides shares Caitlin Clark's first response to Olympic snub

Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides was asked about rookie Caitlin Clark's snub from the Team USA women's roster for the upcoming Olympics. Sides voiced her disappointment at Clark's omission from the 12-player squad.

While voicing her disappointment, Sides also highlighted that Clark has the age on her side and the 22-year old will have many more opportunities to represent Team USA at the Olympics.

"A little disappointed, of course. She’s my player," Sides told reporters after Fever's practice session on Sunday.

"You know, that’s the hardest team in the world to make. That is a tough team. She’s young. She’s going to have so many opportunities in the future."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark's snub from the Olympic squad, per several reports, has created a stir on social media. Fans and pundits have voiced their opinions on whether the decision to leave Clark behind made sense.

Meanwhile, Fever coach Sides was also asked about whether she had a one-on-one conversation with Clark regarding the Olympic snub.

Sides revealed that she had a conversation with Clark and shed light on what the youngster's initial reaction was.

"We talked, actually, on the bus. She got the call on the bus. She texted me to let me know. I just tried to keep her spirits up. The thing she said is, ‘Hey, coach. They woke a monster’ which I thought was awesome," Sides said.

Caitlin Clark won the Rookie of the Month award for May and is the leading candidate to win the Rookie of the Year award.

Clark is averaging 16.8 points after playing 12 games in the WNBA this season. She is also averaging 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

What did Caitlin Clark say about getting snubbed from the Olympic team?

Caitlin Clark was asked about how she felt when she learned about not being selected for the Olympic team. The Fever rookie affirmed that she isn't disappointed but motivated to work harder to secure a place in a star-studded squad.

"I think it just gives you something to work for. That's a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation," Clark told reporters after practice on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

According to several reports, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are set to headline Team USA's 12-player roster for the upcoming Summer Games.

A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas, Brittney Griner, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Kahleah Copper, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray are the 12 players picked in the USA squad for the Olympics, as per multiple reports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback