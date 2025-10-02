“Caitlin Clark is the Tiger Woods tide that lifts all boats”: Scott Van Pelt slams Cathy Engelbert’s views on Fever star’s million-dollar empire

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt didn't mince words while slamming the WNBA commissioner, Cathy Engelbert's comments on Caitlin Clark's million-dollar empire. According to Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier, Engelbert claimed that Clark wouldn't have earned $16 million in off-court earnings without the platform the league has provided the Fever superstar.

Ad

Fullcourtpass @Fullcourtpass “Caitlin Clark should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't be making anything." - WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert

Ad

Trending

The comment ruffled many feathers, and Van Pelt was among those infuriated with Engelbert's assessment of the situation. Clark has been one of the key players behind driving the league's growth, and that's why it's rising in popularity by the day. Van Pelt reminded Engelbert of Clark's prowess in a brutal takedown on SportsCenter on Wednesday, saying:

"That's preposterous. Did you miss the Iowa year? [Caitlin] Clark is the Tiger Woods tide that lifts all boats. And we know, this show is proof. The highest rating we have ever had followed one of her games at Iowa.

Ad

"The WNBA has benefitted from her presence more than the other way around, even though this year for Caitlin Clark was essentially lost to injury."

(1:57 onwards)

Ad

Cathy Engelbert's comment was a response to Napheesa Collier's question during a private conversation in February about Caitlin Clark merely earning $338,056 on her four-year rookie contract. Engelbert also suggested that the WNBA players should be on their knees due to the new TV deal she brought them this year, instead of demanding more money.

Sophie Cunningham thrashed Cathy Engelbert's take on Caitlin Clark's earnings

Sophie Cunningham didn't hold back after learning about Cathy Engelbert's comments on Caitlin Clark's earnings. The Indiana Fever guard defended her teammate with an unfiltered takedown of the WNBA commissioner on Instagram, saying:

Ad

"People only know Cathy because of C.... She's the most delusional leader our league has seen."

She added:

"AND IT SHOULDN'T EVER BE ABOUT OUR COMMISSIONER IN THE FIRST PLACE."

Since Napheesa Collier's explosive interview on Tuesday, reports have emerged that Cathy Engelbert will resign as the WNBA commissioner once the new CBA is agreed upon. There's pressure within the women's and men's basketball leagues for her to step down.

The upcoming finals series between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury could be the final playoff contest under Engelbert's controversial reign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More