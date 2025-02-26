Caitlin Clark trolls Fever teammate Lexie Hull with 3 words as Indiana guard attends IndyCar

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark poked her Indiana Fever teammate, Lexie Hull, who was at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to kick off the 2025 IndyCar season. Hull was invited to help raise the flag atop the speedway's Pagoda on Monday, a tradition that marks the start of the season.

The flag-raising ceremony takes place on top of the speedway's 13-story, glass and steel structure, which is built in the traditional East-Asian architectural style of a multi-storied, tiered tower with multiple eaves. Clark trolled Hull in the comments of the speedway and the Fever's collaboration post on Instagram.

"Chug the milk," Clark said.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year's joke was a reference to the bottle of milk Hull was given by IndyCar president Doug Boles. Milk is one of the sport's most iconic celebrations; an ice-cold bottle is presented to the winner of the race after 500 intense miles.

Lexie Hull (right) and IndyCar president Doug Boles (left) posing with the Indy500 milk - Source: IndyStar

The tradition dates back to 1936 when Louis Meyer won and asked for a glass of buttermilk, which was a lifetime choice of preference for him. In 1956, the dairy industry legitimized the celebration by sponsoring the race.

While the season's first race is the Grand Prix in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sunday, the flag raising takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the premier event of the season and heart of IndyCar lay, the Indianapolis 500. With a permanent seating capacity of 257,325, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the highest-capacity sports venue in the world.

Caitlin Clark's one-word message following Diana Taurasi's retirement announcement

On Monday, Caitlin Clark kept it short in response to the announcement that Diana Taurasi was retiring from basketball. Taurasi, who's widely considered to be the greatest player in WNBA history, has had a remarkable career that's spanned 20 seasons.

Taurasi spent her entire career with the Phoenix Mercury, helping deliver the franchise three championships and winning an MVP award in 2009.

Following the announcement, Clark left a one-word reaction on her Instagram story.

"Legend," Clark wrote.

Caitlin Clark's Instagram story - Source: @caitlinclark22

Taurasi is an 11-time All-Star, 14-time All-WNBA member, and the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. Taurasi has also set records on the international stage, having won six Olympic gold medals with Team USA, more than any other American player.

