Caitlin Clark turns heads with courtside elegance as Pacers massacre Cavaliers in Game 4

One of the WNBA's biggest stars, Caitlin Clark, was once again in attendance for the Indiana Pacers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It's a great time to be a Pacers fan, as it seems they have the Cavs' number. Indiana and Cleveland faced off on Sunday for Game 4, with the Pacers entering the game with a 2-1 series advantage.

All the momentum appears to be on the Pacers' side, as they secured a commanding 80-39 lead by the end of the first half. While a comeback is still possible, we've never witnessed anyone blow a 41-point lead. Unless Indiana decides to ease up, Game 4 should be as good as theirs.

Caitlin Clark looked satisfied with what she witnessed when she was spotted in the arena and featured on the Jumbotron. As the star of the Indiana Fever, Clark received a warm reception from the hometown crowd.

Miles Turner, Obi Toppin, Pascal Siakam, and Tyrese Haliburton all recorded double figures in the first half of Game 4. Meanwhile, for the Cavaliers, only Donovan Mitchell reached double figures, while his teammates struggled to match his energy on offense.

Caitlin Clark looks ready for 2025 WNBA season

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever went undefeated in the preseason. The Fever faced the Atlanta Dream on Saturday in Indiana's final game of the preseason. Clark's performance against the Dream demonstrates that she accomplished a lot despite limited playing time.

Caitlin added 13 points, seven assists, and six rebounds to lead the Fever to an 81-76 victory. Throughout the preseason, Clark posted similar numbers to her performance on Saturday. It's notable that her playing time will nearly double during the regular season, which also means her output on the hardwood will become even more impressive.

However, the Indiana Fever's first opponent of the season won't be an easy matchup. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will go head-to-head as the Fever and Chicago Sky compete. It'll be interesting to see how much Clark and Reese have improved. While Caitlin did win the 2024 Rookie of the Year award, Angel finished in second place for the honor.

The Fever and Sky are set to clash on May 17. While winning or losing a season-opening game won't significantly impact their teams, it's still a must-win for both, as it will set the tone for the rest of the season.

