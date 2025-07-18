Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend channel their inner R&B singer with Mario’s iconic hit at the WNBA All-Star bash

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones channeled their inner R&amp;B singer on Thursday. The duo was seen vibing to artist Mario's iconic hit as the WNBA All-Star weekend began with the Orange Carpet at the Indiana Convention Center.Despite Clark set to miss out on the proceedings during the weekend with a groin injury, she made her presence felt during the All-Star bash. The guard, along with Jones, was spotted singing Mario's 'Let Me Love You,' while joining the artist in the DJ booth.A fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip of the duo lip-syncing to the track.&quot;Caitlin and Jade on stage with Mario singing her songgg,&quot; the caption read.Clips of Clark enjoying the song continued to flood as Jones shared a story showing Mario singing during the event.Jade Jones posts a story from the WNBA All-Star bash on Thursday (Source: Jade Jones/Instagram)Despite making an appearance on the Orange Carpet, Clark will not take part in the All-Star weekend. She was set to participate in the Three-point Shooting contest and the All-Star Game, but will sit out after reaggravating a groin injury against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.However, with this year’s All-Star festivities heading to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Caitlin Clark will be watching from the sidelines in Indianapolis. Her Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell will take part in the action. Clark’s spot on the roster has gone to Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes.Caitlin Clark sends a message before the All-Star game in Indianapolis after her recent injury diagnosisCaitlin Clark will not feature in the festivities this weekend due to a groin injury. Selected as a team captain alongside Napheesa Collier, the guard selected her team for the event, but will be replaced by Brittney Sykes in the lineup.In the wake of her absence, Clark sent a message to the WNBA fraternity while remaining enthusiastic about the event in Indianapolis.&quot;I’m so excited for Indy to host the WNBA All-Star this weekend. I want to thank the Indianapolis Host Committee and all of the people who have put endless work in over the past year to put this event together. I know this will be the best All-Star yet.&quot;&quot;I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can’t participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action, she continued.Clark will be on the bench with Sandy Brondelo as they look to beat Napheesa Collier and Co. in Indianapolis.