  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark on USA Basketball roster: WNBA sensation featured on FIBA's campaign explored

Caitlin Clark on USA Basketball roster: WNBA sensation featured on FIBA's campaign explored

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 02, 2025 23:21 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three - Source: Getty

Now that the 2025 WNBA season is reaching its conclusion, many fans are beginning to wonder what's next for Caitlin Clark. Interestingly, Clark's name has been brought up with regard to a basketball event that's 11 months away.

Ad

Some fans have noted that the promotional material for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 mentions the Indiana Fever star. This begs the question: Will Clark be competing for Team USA in next year's World Cup?

"With stars like Leonie Fiebich, Emma Meesseman, and rising star Caitlin Clark, you can expect basketball at the absolute top level," the promotional material announced.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While the mention of Clark's name drums up excitement for the World Cup, there is no official announcement regarding CC's commitment to Team USA at this time.

Still, there are signs pointing to this scenario coming true. On September 23, the FIBA website published an article announcing that Duke head coach Kara Lawson would remain at the helm of Team USA till 2028. According to this article, many are "hoping that superstar Caitlin Clark could be about to make her major tournament debut at the senior level."

Ad

Also, at a recent media availability, Clark herself mentioned that her top priority is "some USA basketball stuff" that will help her gear up for the next WNBA season. By all indications, Clark was referring to a Team USA camp next March, a camp that will help the U.S. basketball team determine its final roster.

At this point, nothing is set in stone for Clark's involvement with Team USA in the 2026 World Cup. Fans, of course, are looking forward to seeing CC don a Team USA jersey in Berlin next September.

Ad

Report: Caitlin Clark turns down Unrivaled for second consecutive year

While the extent of Clark's Team USA involvement is up in the air, it appears that she has made a final decision on another basketball endeavor.

According to Front Office Sports, Clark has turned down an offer to participate in the second season of Unrivaled. Last year, the Fever star also opted not to play for the three-on-three league founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Ad

Notably, Front Office Sports also reported that Unrivaled had offered Clark "a seven-figure deal," along with perks like "equity and revenue sharing in the league."

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications