Caitlin Clark on USA Basketball roster: WNBA sensation featured on FIBA's campaign explored

Now that the 2025 WNBA season is reaching its conclusion, many fans are beginning to wonder what's next for Caitlin Clark. Interestingly, Clark's name has been brought up with regard to a basketball event that's 11 months away.Some fans have noted that the promotional material for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 mentions the Indiana Fever star. This begs the question: Will Clark be competing for Team USA in next year's World Cup?&quot;With stars like Leonie Fiebich, Emma Meesseman, and rising star Caitlin Clark, you can expect basketball at the absolute top level,&quot; the promotional material announced.While the mention of Clark's name drums up excitement for the World Cup, there is no official announcement regarding CC's commitment to Team USA at this time. Still, there are signs pointing to this scenario coming true. On September 23, the FIBA website published an article announcing that Duke head coach Kara Lawson would remain at the helm of Team USA till 2028. According to this article, many are &quot;hoping that superstar Caitlin Clark could be about to make her major tournament debut at the senior level.&quot;Also, at a recent media availability, Clark herself mentioned that her top priority is &quot;some USA basketball stuff&quot; that will help her gear up for the next WNBA season. By all indications, Clark was referring to a Team USA camp next March, a camp that will help the U.S. basketball team determine its final roster.At this point, nothing is set in stone for Clark's involvement with Team USA in the 2026 World Cup. Fans, of course, are looking forward to seeing CC don a Team USA jersey in Berlin next September.Report: Caitlin Clark turns down Unrivaled for second consecutive yearWhile the extent of Clark's Team USA involvement is up in the air, it appears that she has made a final decision on another basketball endeavor.According to Front Office Sports, Clark has turned down an offer to participate in the second season of Unrivaled. Last year, the Fever star also opted not to play for the three-on-three league founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.Fullcourtpass @FullcourtpassLINKCaitlin Clark will NOT play in Unrivaled this season, per @FOS: “The league was prepared to offer her a seven-figure deal, plus a 'Messi-like' offer that included equity and revenue sharing in the league.”Notably, Front Office Sports also reported that Unrivaled had offered Clark &quot;a seven-figure deal,&quot; along with perks like &quot;equity and revenue sharing in the league.&quot;