Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese game ticket prices nosedive as Fever star ruled out 2 weeks with quad injury

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's sophomore season in the WNBA has had the same impact as her rookie season. The level of popularity she's brought to the W has been felt in the league's finances and fan popularity.
A recent quadriceps injury sustained by the former Iowa star has demonstrated the level of her impact. She was ruled out for four games, including the game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on June 7. As a result, ticket prices for the game, which would have seen Clark face off against Reese after the flagrant foul controversy, have reportedly plummeted.
Last season, Sky's forward Angel Reese dispelled Clark's influence on the league's popularity. Reese sparked controversy by asserting that people are watching the WNBA because of her.
"The reason why we're watching women's basketball is not just because of one person. It's because of me, too. I want y'all to realize that," Angel Reese said.
While Angel Reese might have a point, the numbers tell a different story. Last season's final regular-season game between the Sky and Fever set a record for the most expensive WNBA game, with a get-in price of around $165. The first meeting between the two teams this season on May 17 had a get-in price of over $75.
However, with Caitlin Clark out until at least June 8, ticket prices for the June 7 matchup against the Sky have dropped significantly. The cheapest tickets on the secondary market are reportedly being sold at around $65.
What's next for Indiana Fever following Caitlin Clark's injury?
The Indiana Fever and, by extension, the WNBA will be without Caitlin Clark for two weeks. The quadriceps injury she sustained was during the Fever's game against the Liberty on Saturday.
The Fever announced Caitlin Clark's re-evaluation later this week. She may miss four games, including those against the Washington Mystics (Wednesday, Jun. 3) and the Connecticut Sun (Saturday).
In her absence, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell will take on more responsibility with newcomers Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham. Despite this setback, the Indiana Fever aims to return to winning ways when facing the Mystics on Wednesday.