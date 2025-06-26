WNBA fans reacted to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma being nominated in the 2025 ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Awards.

On Thursday, ESPN announced the nominations for each category. Clark and Auriemma joined NHL's Alexander Ovechkin and NBA's Kevin Durant as nominees for the Best Record-Breaking Performance.

Clark got the nod as the WNBA's single-game assists leader and single-season assists leader. On the other hand, Auriemma was selected for being the NCAA's all-time leader in victories. Clark is also nominated for the Best WNBA Player award.

Expand Tweet

Trending

A fan account tweeted Clark's ESPY nominations Thursday. Many fans found the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year going up against Auriemma hilarious.

Jess @FeverBandwagon LINK (Caitlin) vs Geno for an ESPY I never thought I’d see the day 😭

catedunlap @catedunlap LINK can't stop laughing. CC and Geno in the same category

hope 𖦹 @feverpitch22 LINK Caitlin up against Geno for an award is so funny to me idk 😭😭

Other fans rooted for Clark to win badly against the longtime Huskies coach.

a🌵🤍 @bdilh021524 LINK If you all let CC lose to Geno I stg

eeeelllzzzzz @cillughh LINK Against Geno? God dammit I want her to win so bad now. I still have a small part of disgust in my heart over his worst public sports take about her last season.

Absie @JustAbsie LINK My GOAT is winning 2 ESPYs😁

Fans were stunned that Clark and Auriemma were in the same ESPY category, as there is a perceived animosity between the two.

In June 2024, Auriemma earned the ire of fans and pundits alike for calling Clark's fanbase "delusional," "disrespectful," "unknowledgeable" and "stupid" for suggesting that the 23-year-old star would finish third or fourth in the 2024 WNBA MVP voting. Auriemma was proven wrong as Clark finished fourth in the MVP voting.

"The delusional fanbase that follows [Clark] disrespected the WNBA players by saying that she's going to enter that league and tear it apart," Auriemma said during the June 6, 2024 episode of "The Dan Patrick Show."

"There were actually odds on... she's third or fourth in betting odds on being MVP of the WNBA. These people are so disrespectful and so unknowledgeable and so stupid that it gives women's basketball a bad name."

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark is up against Wilson, Stewart and Collier for ESPY Best WNBA Player

ESPN announced Thursday that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark would go up against Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier for the ESPY Best WNBA Player award.

Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, aims to win the award for the third consecutive year. Wilson, Stewart and Collier were also nominated the previous year alongside Alyssa Thomas.

In the 2024 ESPYs, Caitlin Clark wasn't nominated for Best WNBA Player. However, she won the Best Record-Breaking Performance for becoming the NCAA's all-time leader in scoring in any sport.

Comedian and actor Shane Gillis will host the 33rd iteration of the awards ceremony on July 16 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More