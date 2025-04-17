Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers ticket prices eclipsing 2024 WNBA Finals has fans abuzz

WNBA fans were shocked after learning about the prices of tickets for the first Caitlin Clark versus Paige Bueckers matchup in the league. The Dallas Wings unsurprisingly picked the UConn legend with the No. 1 selection on Monday, and her impact has been felt around the league.
On Thursday, X/Twitter user WNBA Got Game shared the prices of tickets for the first matchup between the top selections in the past two drafts. Tickets for Section 1 at American Airlines Center for the Indiana Fever's visit on June 27 are listed at $1,205.00 on Ticketmaster.
This is much more than what fans paid in the 2024 WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx. Forbes reported that average secondary ticket prices for Game 4 were $154 on Vivid Seats, almost 50% higher than those for Game 4 of the 2023 finals.
This regular-season matchup's tickets are 10 times more expensive.
Fans had much to say about this, flooding social media with comments showing their surprise or expectations about this high-profile matchup.
"Thank you Caitlin!" another fan said.
"The Paige & CC effect 😂😂," another fan said.
Others weren't so happy with the spike in prices, with some predicting it'll be hard for families to attend games in a couple of years.
"I was going to go to the Indy one and they wanted 500 for the seats I wanted.. I’ll see them yt girls for the free at home 🤣," one fan said.
"Glad I got my tickets for the game in Indiana before the draft at a decent price!" another fan said.
Tickets to watch Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers' matchup are selling for $5,000
The $1,205.00 tickets appear to be the tip of the iceberg for the Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers duel. Leah Vann of Chron reported that tickets for the game are selling for $5,000.
The resale market has taken advantage of the interest this game has generated, with the general admission tickets starting at $255. Vann adds that fans are selling tickets at $4,128 apiece, which increases to $5,200 after service charges, delivery fees and sales tax.
This is a high-flying matchup that nobody wants to miss, and fans are seemingly willing to pay big bucks to watch Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers battle it out again.