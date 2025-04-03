"Caitlin Clark walked right by me and I froze" - Showtime Lakers legend reveals awestruck reaction to meeting fellow No. 1 pick

Showtime Lakers legend Mychal Thompson revealed he was awestruck when he met Caitlin Clark during one of his visits to Indiana. On Wednesday, the former Lakers player appeared on the "Dan Dakich's Show" where he discussed the "Caitlin Clark effect" and its impact on women's basketball.

During one segment of the show, Dan Dakich, the show's host, asked Thompson about a memorable memory from his visit to Indiana. The former Lakers player then recalled an incident where he was starstruck by Caitlin Clark's presence.

"The only thing I remember about Indi is when I was leaving Gainbridge arena in a loading dock, Caitlin Clark walked right by me and I froze. I didn't say hello to her... my favorite basketball player outside of Klay [Thompson] was right there in front of me, there she was and I just said 'no I can't do it.'"

Mychal Thompson was the No. 1 pick in the 1978 NBA draft. He started his career with the Portland Trail Blazers and went on to play for the San Antonio Spurs and the LA Lakers. He played 13 years in the league and won two NBA championships during his time in the California-based team. Mychal is also a proud father of former NBA player Mychel Thompson and Dallas Mavericks star and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.

Caitlin Clark, on the other hand, was the number one pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. She had an incredible rookie season, dominating the assists leaderboard and winning the Rookie of the Year honor.

Caitlin Clark surpasses Serena Williams and set a new record for the most expensive card in women's sports

The Caitlin Clark effect is in full bloom as the Indiana Fever guard surpassed the Tennis legend Serena Williams to become the only player with the most expensive RPA Card in women's sports. On Saturday, Clark’s 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl Prizm card numbered 1 of 1 with a 10 out of 10 grade was sold for $366,000.

Previously, Serena Williams held the record for the most expensive sports card in women's history as her 2003 NetPro rookie patch card was sold for $266,400 in May 2022. However, the Fever guard's meteoric rise to stardom has accessories related to her, especially the exclusive items, a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts.

Sports cards are among the most collectible items in the sports collector's world. A card's value is affected by the player's popularity and the item's condition and can go up to a million dollars.

