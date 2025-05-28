  • home icon
  • "Caitlin fans in shambles" - WNBA Twitter reacts as Angel Reese makes huge statement with new record

"Caitlin fans in shambles" - WNBA Twitter reacts as Angel Reese makes huge statement with new record

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 28, 2025 04:54 GMT
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
"Caitlin fans in shambles" - WNBA Twitter reacts as Angel Reese makes huge statement with new record. (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese etched her name in the history books on Tuesday during the Chicago Sky’s matchup against the Phoenix Mercury. The standout forward became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds, accomplishing the feat in just her 38th game, surpassing the previous record of 44 games held by Tina Charles.

Despite Reese’s milestone performance, the Sky fell short once again, suffering a 94-89 defeat and extending their losing streak to four games. The internet quickly lit up following Reese’s historic achievement, with fans flooding social media in celebration.

Interestingly, many brought up Caitlin Clark while reacting to the Sky star’s latest career milestone, adding fuel to an already buzzing rivalry.

One fan said:

Another fan said:

One fan added:

Another fan added:

One fan commented:

Another fan commented:

Angel Reese records another double-double in loss vs. Mercury

Angel Reese delivered a solid showing in the Chicago Sky’s loss to the Phoenix Mercury, notching her second straight double-double and third in just four games this season. However, her efforts weren’t enough to help the team snap its losing streak.

Speaking after the game, Reese offered a straightforward assessment of the Sky’s rocky start. The former LSU standout expressed confidence in the team’s offensive capabilities but emphasized the urgent need to tighten things up on the defensive end to turn their season around.

"It felt better, but we're not satisfied. We're all winners. We all want to win," Reese said, as quoted by Sky reporter Karli Bell. "We can see we can score. We just need to defend."

Although Reese finished with 13 points, her shooting struggles persisted as she went just 3 of 9 from the field. However, she made up for it with a well-rounded performance, stuffing the stat sheet with 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

Edited by Atishay Jain
