"Caitlin knew how much that meant": Fever fans melt after Caitlin Clark's gesture for Lexie Hull after first 3 in 13 attempts 

Caitlin Clark erupted in joy after her Indiana Fever teammate, Lexie Hull, ended her slump on Saturday against the Chicago Sky. Hull entered the game after missing 12 straight triples. She was 4-for-31 from deep in her last eight games. The 3-and-D guard also went scoreless in two of her past three games and her two points in Thursday's loss against the Mercury were the only time she scored in this stretch.Nevertheless, a return to the starting lineup amid the Fever's brutal injury issues following Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald's season-ending blows, Hull rediscovered her rhythm. The former first-round pick made her first 3-point attempt, and everyone in the arena heaved a sigh of relief before going into a frenzy after seeing Hull break out of her funk.The injured Caitlin Clark, watching from the bench, was among those as she got on her feet and wholeheartedly cheered for Lexie Hull.