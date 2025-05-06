"Caitlin knows IQ matters": Fans candidly react after Caitlin Clark's Fever cut 2 players from roster ahead of regular season 

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever announced that they waived Bree Hall and Jillian Alleyne from their roster ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. This came after both players had participated in the Fever's preseason game against the Brazilian national team on Sunday.

Fans shared their reactions to the news on X/Twitter, with some highlighting the Fever building the team around Caitlin Clark:

"Caitlin knows IQ matters when you want to compete for titles," a fan said.

"Cc running a tight ship huh?" another fan wrote.

Some fans pointed out the limited roster spots in WNBA teams. The league currently has a limit of 12 players on their roster, compared to up to 18 players in the NBA.

"Too many good players, not enough spots," one fan said.

"They need more roster spots in the W too many really good players getting waived," another fan wrote.

"Good luck Bree. Hate seeing you go, not your fault," one fan added.

"Best of luck in your next journey Jillian!" another fan said.

Bree Hall was selected No. 20 by the Fever in the 2025 WNBA draft last month. In the preseason game she played with the team on Sunday, Hall recorded nine points and four rebounds while shooting 4-of-9 in under 17 minutes of playtime.

Meanwhile, Jillian Alleyne played a total of seven games in the league across two seasons in 2019 and 2021 with two different teams. She recorded three points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block on Sunday in 10 minutes of playtime.

Caitlin Clark leads Fever to dominant preseason victory

Sunday's preseason friendly between the Indiana Fever and the Brazilian national team concluded with a 44-108 victory for the Fever. Clark led their victory charge on her homecoming night to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and a block while shooting 6-for-10 in under 19 minutes.

This was the first glimpse of Clark's game ahead of her sophomore season after she concluded her historic rookie campaign last year. After Sunday's game, the 2024 Rookie of the Year remarked on the reformed Indiana team as she expressed confidence for their upcoming season.

"We got a new team, so it's gonna take some time to put it all together. But I think everybody's thankful, we've got some really great veterans who've won before and then we got some people back and Steph's amazing and our staff, so should be a great season," Clark said via YahooSports.com.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have one more preseason game remaining before they officially kick off their 2025 campaign against the Chicago Sky on May 17.

