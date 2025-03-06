Caitlin Clark puzzled everyone after she left Iowa's Big 10 Tournament matchup against Wisoncison to see her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery's team, at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Clark was at Gainbridge during the first quarter of Iowa's clash against the Wisconsin Badgers. Her choice to skip the Butler game before left many surprised, but Clark eventually made it to catch the Bulldogs in action against Xavier.

Ad

With no cameras pointing at Clark during the Iowa game, fans wondered where the former superstar prospect was until videos surfaced of her at the Hinkle Gainbridge Arena.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Butler Bulldogs had their senior night on Wednesday. Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery's brother, Patrick McCaffery, was among the players suiting up for the final time at Hinkle. That explains why the Fever star's initial absence and attendance was a huge conversation.

Nevertheless, after Clark made it to both games, fans reacted in shock. One user saw former Iowa coach Lisa Bluder have a drink by herself and jokingly wrote:

Ad

"caitlin sick for this"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another wrote:

"Caitlin is a magician!"

One fan tweeted:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another said:

"I turned the Iowa game off so fast"

One fan complimented her:

"Aw. She did both. Why is she so awesome"

Another joked:

"Sis has priorities."

Caitlin Clark returns to Gainbridge as Fever star's back-and-forth trips continue

Caitlin Clark couldn't stop making back-and-forth trips to the Hinkle and Gainbridge, ensuring she supported her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery's brother, on his senior night and her alma mater with both teams playing in Indiana. The arenas are only 17 minutes apart, giving Clark enough time to catch both games.

Ad

She made the most of it after the Butler game was over. Clark returned to the Iowa game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse midway through the third quarter.

Expand Tweet

She was sitting courtside for this contest, and the cameras immediately panned to her, showing the Fever star on the Jumbotron. The home fans were ecstatic after seeing Clark again, greeting her with loud cheers. It was a double delight for them as Iowa was steamrolling past Wisconsin at that point, leading by a massive 65-39 margin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback