"CAITLIN, SNAP OUT OF IT" - Skip Bayless bluntly calls out Caitlin Clark's cold shooting night vs Liberty

On Saturday, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever faced the reigning WNBA champs, the New York Liberty.

Ad

Like she did in Thursday's win over the Atlanta Dream, Clark struggled to find her rhythm from beyond the arc. Through 18 minutes of play, Clark went 0-5 from distance, failing to knock down a single 3-pointer until the third quarter.

In response, Skip Bayless called out Clark for her shooting woes on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"COME ON, CAITLIN, SNAP OUT OF IT. SHOOT IT LIKE YOU MEAN IT. YOU’RE CAPABLE OF MAKING 10 IN A ROW."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Clark struggling to find her shot, the Liberty jumped to a first-half lead. However, in the third quarter, Clark converted an and-one from 3, before closing the quarter with a deep 3-pointer to put Indiana up eight.

Her early shooting struggles mirrored those seen in the Fever's win over the Dream. After a 27-point outing in Indiana's loss to the Dream on Tuesday, Clark scored 11 points in Thursday's 81-76 win, shooting 0-5 from beyond the arc and 4-11 from the floor.

Ad

Looking at Caitlin Clark's play in Saturday's game between New York Liberty and Indiana Fever

Before Saturday's game against the New York Liberty, Caitlin Clark was fresh off a tough night from beyond the arc on Thursday. While the Fever walked away with a win, the game marked the first of Clark's career where she didn't make a single 3-pointer.

Ad

Until that point, Clark had made a 3-pointer in 42 straight games. Clark had made a 3 in every game since Jan. 13, 2022, her sophomore year at Iowa.

While her shooting woes persisted early in Indiana's game against the Liberty on Saturday, Clark got her teammates involved, racking up the assists as she helped fuel a third-quarter comeback against the reigning champs.

In the third quarter, Clark logged her 10th assist, passing Chelsea Gray on the WNBA's double-double list for guards.

As previously mentioned, in the third, it appeared as though Clark began to find her rhythm from downtown, knocking down two 3-pointers. Despite that, she finished the game just 2-12 from beyond the arc, with Indiana losing a nail-biter to the reigning champs 90-88.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More