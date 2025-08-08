"Caitlin and Sophie’s competitive spirit is hilarious": Fans adore Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham's annoyance after failing to solve riddle

  • home icon
By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 08, 2025 03:41 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest - Source: Getty
Fans adore Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham's annoyance after failing to solve riddle - Image Source: Getty

Fans loved the fiery energy Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham brought, even when they failed to crack a riddle from the Indiana Fever’s social media team that several of their teammates solved with ease.

The riddle asked, “What kind of coat do you put on wet?” -- a clever play on words that makes some think of clothing. Aari McDonald, Lexie Hull, Chloe Bibby and Syd Colson nailed the answer, but Clark, Cunningham and Aliyah Boston missed it: the correct response was “paint.”

When the answer was revealed, the two-thirds of the "Tres Leches" trio had some funny reactions.

“I knew Lexie got that. So annoying,” Clark said.
“We get it. We were just annoyed that you got it,” Cunningham chimed in, addressing Bibby directly.

As fans watched the group react to being stumped, they couldn’t help but appreciate how competitive Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham remained, even over a riddle.

“Caitlin and Sophie’s competitive spirit is hilarious. The disgust was palpable,” one said.

Here are more fan reactions.

Caitlin Clark’s competitiveness runs in the family, says her dad

Caitlin Clark’s fierce edge has shown since her early years and continued throughout her Iowa days and now in the WNBA. Her father, Brent Clark, a former player and coach, believes she got that fire straight from him.

“I was a pretty emotional player,” Brent said in an interview with Simpson College in September 2024. “I even recall fights in a couple of games. I wasn’t the instigator, but the competitive juices just flow.”
“Caitlin and I see a lot of me in her in that way, but I think she does a much better job of controlling her emotion. She’s got fire, but she has the presence of mind not to react when someone says something or does something to her.”

That intensity spills over even off the court. Whether it’s riddles, trick-shot challenges or making pizzas, Clark always treats challenges like it’s game time.

In her debut WNBA season, Clark claimed Rookie of the Year honors, averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. She broke rookie records in points, assists and 3-pointers, logged the Fever’s first-ever triple-double, and became the first rookie in league history to post two.

She’s spent most of her sophomore season on the sidelines, but she still brings intensity when cheering on her teammates and challenging referee calls.

