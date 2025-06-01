Caitlinhergrtness lives up to Fever superstar’s namesake with dominant $150,000 triumph

On Saturday, WinStar Farm's racehorse Caitlinhergrtness, who was named after the Fever superstar, lived up to her namesake, as she claimed a $150,000 triumph. The steed took home the prize on her 4-year-old debut, as she cruised to victory during the Belle Mahone Stakes (G3) at Woodbine. This was her first graded stakes win of her career.

The news of her win was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Paulick Report, who reported Caitlinhergrtness' win with a short note.

"Caitlinhergrtness, named for WNBA star Caitlin Clark, was dominant in her 4-year-old debut, cruising to victory in Saturday’s $150,000 Belle Mahone Stakes (G3) at Woodbine," the tweet read.

Making her debut in the 1 1/16-mile main race for older horses, the 3-year-old filly had a brilliant performance, as she secured the victory in a close-fought race. Having started well alongside Dana’s Beauty, Caitlin lost ground in the first quarter, as she placed third going into the 24.17 mark.

However, her jockey, Rafael Hernandez, continued to steer her well as they continued to make up ground on For Flying and Dana's Beauty at the halfway mark. It was in the last stretch when the young horse showed her class, as she stormed past her opponents with less than 220 yards remaining.

Living up to her name, Caitlinhergrtness crossed the line in a time of 1:42.26, while For Flying secured the runners-up spot. This was the Canadian champion's first-ever race in the category and she secured the $150,000 prize in her first attempt. Born in April 2021, to an Omaha Beach sire and a Belatrix dam, the filly is only getting started.

NBA star Paul George labels Caitlin Clark as the "rightful face" of the WNBA

Former Indiana Pacers star Paul George labelled Caitlin Clark as the "rightful face" of the WNBA during a recent episode of his podcast. The 76ers forward expressed his admiration for the Fever superstar as he deemed her to be the change the NWBA needed.

Expressing his thoughts on Caitlin Clark's influence in the WNBA during the recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George, the nine-time All-Star explained.

"You've got to put it in perspective, these girls have been grinding to grow the game of basketball in the WNBA, they've been grinding to grow the sport to the world, the viewership ... and then you have this girl that comes along from college and is an instant change, she is handed pretty much being the face of the league ... I think she's the rightful face of the WNBA," he expressed.

Caitlin Clark has been a sensation since her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Her stardom has only gotten bigger since joining the league, where she won the Rookie of the Year award in her first year.

