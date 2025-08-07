"Call Caitlin Clark": Courtney Williams seeks Indiana Fever superstar's help to avoid standing in queue

StudBudz, the viral streaming pair of Minnesota Lynx guards Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, delivered another hilarious moment on their stream Wednesday when they found themselves stuck in a long wait for Topgolf, leading Williams to joke that they needed Caitlin Clark.The two were out in Minneapolis on a double date and headed to Topgolf, only to be surprised by a three-hour wait and the fact that there was no skipping the line. Williams blamed Hiedeman for not making a reservation and cracked a joke about needing the Indiana Fever rookie.After exchanging playful jabs, Williams said:“Call Caitlin Clark. Call Caitlin Clark right now.”Clark, however, wasn’t in Minneapolis. She was in Phoenix with the Fever as they prepared to face the Mercury on Thursday night.Although Williams didn’t clarify exactly why Clark would be needed, it’s likely a nod to Clark’s superstar status in the WNBA, suggesting her name alone could move mountains, or at least get them past the waitlist.Clark doesn’t endorse Topgolf, but she’s known for her golf skills and enthusiasm for the sport. During the offseason, she played in the Annika Driven by Gainbridge Pro-Am in Belleair, Florida.The event, hosted by golf legend Annika Sorenstam, drew large crowds who followed Clark from hole to hole.StudBudz refer to Caitlin Clark as ‘The President’During this year’s WNBA All-Star weekend in Indiana, Caitlin Clark wasn’t the only one turning heads. Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman’s StudBudz stream also grabbed the spotlight.Their 72-hour live stream gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the All-Star festivities. At one point, Hiedeman shared a story about needing Clark’s help at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.&quot;All these people tackling me, they trying to tell me I can't be here and there and they were stressing me out. So I was like I am calling the president (Clark),&quot; she joked.Williams chimed in:&quot;Caitlin had to help out StudBudz at All-Star.&quot;According to USA Today, nearly 15,000 people were tuned in as the duo navigated Indianapolis.The stream received praise from across the league, with fellow WNBA players, coaches and even commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who also made an appearance, showing support.