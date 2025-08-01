"CALL ME": After Arby's deal, $100,000 Sophie Cunningham eyes new partnership with Texas restaurant chain ahead of Paige Bueckers matchup

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham's popularity has grown significantly during her time in Indiana. Announcing a deal with Arby's during the Fever's game against the Sky on Sunday, Cunningham seems to be eyeing a new partnership with Texas restaurant chain Terry Black’s Barbecue.Cunningham suggested a collaboration before the Fever's game against the Dallas Wings.&quot;@Terryblacks_bbq If you ever need a taste tester… CALL ME,&quot; she wrote.Sophie Cunningham offers to collaborate with Texas restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue (Source: Instagram/Sophie Cunningham)Cunningham also reshared a post from Indiana's official account.&quot;Be back later, Indy 👋,&quot; her caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the post, the Fever players, including Cunningham, were spotted boarding the team plane ahead of their matchup against Paige Bueckers and Co. Their game at the American Airlines Center will be the first of four against the Western Conference, where they will also face the Storm, the Sparks, and the Mercury.The Fever travels to Texas on the back of three consecutive wins, which is the longest active win streak in the W at the moment. In Caitlin Clark's continued absence due to a groin injury, Cunningham has continued to feature and has performed brilliantly.Sophie Cunningham signed a one-year deal worth $100,000 with the Mercury before being traded to the Fever, and she’s been making it count. She’s played in 22 of the team’s 27 games so far, starting five, and is averaging 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 44.5% from the field.Announcing her partnership with Arby's by donning a &quot;Hot Girls Eat Arby's&quot; shirt, Cunningham is making moves both on and off the court.Sophie Cunningham offers a candid take on Caitlin Clark being the face of the leagueIndiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham offered a candid response when asked about Caitlin Clark being the face of the league. During an appearance on the &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast this week, Cunningham went off on critics who claimed Clark wasn't the face of the WNBA.It literally like p*sses me off when people are like she's not the face of the league,&quot; Cunnigham said (44:58 onwards).&quot;We’ve got a lot of bada*ses in our league—like, hell yeah, I’m all for that. But when people try to argue that she’s not the face of our league ... you're dumb as sh*t.&quot;Cunningham has backed Caitlin Clark from the start, and she showed that support once again during the episode.