"Called this while Caitlin Clark was still in college": Serena Williams' husband humbly brags about Fever star's superstardom over unique feat

Many are crediting 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark for the sudden surge of the WNBA's popularity in the past year. Aside from helping revolutionize the women's game, Alexis Ohanian is crediting Clark for another incredible step forward in the women's professional game.

Ohanian, the husband of tennis superstar Serena Williams, pointed out that the WNBA's 2024-25 Prizm is more expensive than the NBA's — the first time that it has happened in history. Ohanian's tweet shows that the WNBA's Panini Prizm Box is worth over $1,000 while the NBA's is under $600.

Ohanian claimed that he called it before Clark turned pro.

"I called this while was still in college. Credit to my guy Chris for pointing it that it finally happened — this is the first time EVER that WNBA Prizm is more expensive than NBA Prizm," Ohanian tweeted on Saturday.

Ohanian is a big supporter of women's sports, especially basketball. Last year, it was reported that he would be donating $776,000 to Virginia Women's Basketball over the next four years.

His wife is also getting involved in women's basketball. According to a report on Tuesday, the 23-time Grand Slam winner is joining the Toronto Tempo's ownership group. Williams will be joining the chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures.

The Tempo will be the WNBA's 14th franchise and will reportedly begin playing in 2026.

Alexis Ohanian hales Caitlin Clark as the GOAT after inviting her to dinner with him and Serena Williams

Indiana Fever All-Star Caitlin Clark was asked an interesting question that is often asked at parties: Which celebrity does she want to have dinner with?

Without hesitation, Clark named one of the most accomplished tennis players of all time, Serena Williams. The clip of Clark's statement was recorded and posted on X, which caught the attention of Alexis Ohanian.

Williams' husband responded to the clip by offering a dinner invitation to the WNBA star.

"C'mon now @CaitlinClark22 there's an open invitation at our home!" Ohanian tweeted on Saturday.

An X user then asked Ohanian what they would serve should Clark accept the invitation. As a play on words regarding Clark's status in basketball, Ohanian replied that they would be serving "Goat."

Ohanian and Williams will likely have more chances to see Clark in action once the Tempo debuts in 2026. However, they would be on opposite sides since Clark would be playing for the Fever.

Williams being a part of the WNBA's ownership group would open more doors for her and Clark to interact. This could also include Ohanian, who appears to be a big Clark fan.

