"Cameron Brink & Bueckers & then they get HVL too" - WNBA fans guess Paige Bueckers' potential landing spot on draft day

WNBA fans have started speculating about Paige Bueckers' future in the league. The UConn Huskies star is set to make it to the pros next year. She's one of the best prospects the league has seen in recent years and having the chance to land her is extremely attractive to plenty of organizations.

Ahead of the 2024 draft lottery on Sunday, fans flooded social media with predictions about Bueckers' team. Plenty of them named the LA Sparks, which finished with the worst record in the league last season (8-32).

"LA Sparks so they can have two mommies on one team with Brink and Bueckers and then they get HVL too I would literally become a season ticket holder if that happened 👀😂," one fan said.

"LA sparks with Brink could be very interesting," another fan said.

"Hoping for LA to combine w BRINK and Richea," one fan said.

Others mentioned the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky, although the latter would find it extremely difficult to land Bueckers since their draft pick would go to the Dallas Wings.

"I wish it were Chicago but am I trippin or does Dallas have pick swap rights? If Chicago gets 1st Dallas would just take it anyway so for Chicago you want to land at 2 as best case scenario. Am I wrong here?" one fan said.

When will Paige Bueckers and other WNBA prospects know which team could draft them?

The 2024 WNBA draft lottery is scheduled at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17. ET. ESPN will broadcast the event following the end of the TCU vs. North Carolina State women's basketball game.

The four teams with the highest odds to land the No. 1 pick (most likely Paige Bueckers) are the LA Sparks (44.2%), Dallas Wings (22.7%) and Washington Mystics (10.4%). Even though the Sky has a 22.7% chance of getting the No. 1 pick, the Wings are guaranteed to have a higher pick than the Sky as part of their Marina Mabrey deal.

The top four picks will be decided based on a four-number combination. Whichever team has the combination formed by the four-digit code will have the chance to earn the top pick until the rest of the selections are determined.

Paige Bueckers is off to a solid senior season start and plenty of people will pay close attention to know who will have the right to call her name on April 14, 2025.

