Cameron Brink cherishes bonding with Steph Curry's mother Sonya Curry and her mother Michelle Bain-Brink

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Feb 16, 2025 22:18 GMT
Cameron Brink cherishes bonding with Steph Curry
Cameron Brink cherishes bonding with Steph Curry's mother Sonya Curry and her mother Michelle Bain-Brink [Picture Credit: IG/@mbain1, X/@LASparks]

Cameron Brink continues to maintain that she is blessed to have a life that she has now. Her hard work paid off, and she credits her blessings to the amazing people around her, including her godmother Sonya Curry, who is the mother of NBA superstar Steph Curry.

After Michelle Bain-Brink gave birth to Cameron Brink in 2001, her best friend Sonya took Cameron as her goddaughter. Today, the WNBA star has two supportive mothers around her and she has every reason to cherish every moment with them.

In her social media post on Sunday, Brink shared a grayscale video of the trio having a gala time, walking hand-in-hand. They were all smiling as Cameron Brink recorded their shenanigans.

"These 2 make my heart so happy 🫶," the LA Sparks star wrote in the caption.
[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]
[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

Michelle Bain-Brink and Sonya Curry have been friends for 40 years. They met while they were student-athletes at Virginia Tech. Brink played basketball and Sonya played volleyball, sports that their respective daughters also took up in college.

Michelle and Sonya were also roommates. Greg Brink, Michelle's husband, who also played basketball, met Dell Curry. Sonya and Dell met through Greg and Michelle. The families have remained very close since then, despite Dell and Sonya's divorce.

Cameron Brink reveals her mom Michelle Brink's bizarre explanation for Spurs' player celebration

Cameron Brink was the WNBA's ambassador for the NBA Paris Games in January. With Brink representing the league, she was followed by cameras everywhere and always had a microphone attached to her.

Amidst the fun in the City of Love, Cameron Brink's mother Michelle Brink made the tour even more thrilling and perhaps a bit scary for the WNBA star.

In a segment of her "Straight To Cam" podcast with her godsister Sydel Curry, Brink revealed that while explaining San Antonio Spurs' star Devin Vassell's 3-point celebration, her mom made an embarrassing gesture while cameras were on them.

"We sat courtside for both of the Paris Games. ... The first game, I was mic'd up, the W was following me the whole trip," Cameron Brink said. "The funniest thing was, there is this guy on the Spurs...Devin Vassell and whenever he makes a three he does this celebration where he takes his fingers and he'll put it over his eye."
"My mom's like 'kinda looks like he is doing like that c****** eating face and then motions and does the face with her fingers spread."
"She literally did it courtside, Camera is on us, me mic'd up...and I look over the Spurs bench and I swear some of the guys were just looking at us like 'What the f**k are these f*****g white girls doing on the court. [These Brinks] They're kinda freaky."
The San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers faced each other for the NBA Paris Games on January 23 and 25.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
